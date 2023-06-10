Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 15,839 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 160.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.