Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 15,620 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

