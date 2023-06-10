QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.28.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

