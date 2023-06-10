Qtron Investments LLC Sells 875 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 32,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

