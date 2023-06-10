Qtron Investments LLC Sells 7,969 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,034,000 after buying an additional 119,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,467,000 after buying an additional 575,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.6 %

ACGL stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,454.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

