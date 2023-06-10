Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,678 shares of company stock valued at $10,992,871. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Shares of SO opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $69.35.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.