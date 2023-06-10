Qtron Investments LLC Has $969,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $187,527,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $130,960,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $684.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $664.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $692.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

