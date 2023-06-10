Qtron Investments LLC Has $717,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,612 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,840,000 after buying an additional 737,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after buying an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,269,000 after buying an additional 706,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Insider Activity

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

