Qtron Investments LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,892 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $215.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.71. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,300 shares of company stock valued at $37,217,532 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

