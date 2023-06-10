Qtron Investments LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,344 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

AMAT stock opened at $136.12 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $138.80. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

