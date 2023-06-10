Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of PSA stock opened at $286.85 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.