Qtron Investments LLC Buys 1,523 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.04.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,239. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.35 and its 200 day moving average is $122.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More

