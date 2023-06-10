Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.42 and last traded at $30.54. Approximately 493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 13.64% of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Company Profile

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF (NVQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US-listed value stocks that are selected with the aid of artificial intelligence. NVQ was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by QRAFT.

