Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

