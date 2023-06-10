Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Issued By Zacks Research

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $178.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $182.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.40. The company has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

