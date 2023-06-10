Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXSAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Up 0.4 %

PXSAP stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.