Pura Vida Investments LLC Trims Stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lowered its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,731 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 15.0% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,130,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 277,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 559,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,678,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRDN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.08% and a negative net margin of 10,419.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $160,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $45,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at $725,597.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

