Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes $684,000 Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vera Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 74,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $527,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,904,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,107.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 74,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $527,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,904,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,107.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 15,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $109,966.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,919,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,467.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 127,907 shares of company stock valued at $912,762. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 10.7 %

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.26). As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.