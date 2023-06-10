Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 62,224 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,224 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,964,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 853.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity at Athira Pharma

In other news, insider Andrew Gengos bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 85,012 shares of company stock valued at $254,884. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Athira Pharma Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATHA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $3.27 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.