Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 106,415 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,415 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

CTKB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,906,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,447,232.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,906,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,447,232.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTKB opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

