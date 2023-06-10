Pura Vida Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. DexCom comprises approximately 0.4% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $161,080,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in DexCom by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,267,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,777,000 after buying an additional 717,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $2,382,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,480,728.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,001 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,329. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $124.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.90. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $67.11 and a one year high of $126.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 177.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.