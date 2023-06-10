Pura Vida Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

BCRX opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

