Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) versus Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Critical Contrast

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) and Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Puma and Skechers U.S.A., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Puma alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma 0 2 0 0 2.00 Skechers U.S.A. 0 2 8 0 2.80

Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus price target of $56.27, suggesting a potential upside of 4.60%. Given Skechers U.S.A.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skechers U.S.A. is more favorable than Puma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma N/A N/A N/A Skechers U.S.A. 5.41% 10.72% 6.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Puma and Skechers U.S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.7% of Puma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Skechers U.S.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Skechers U.S.A. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puma and Skechers U.S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -16.96 Skechers U.S.A. $7.44 billion 1.12 $373.03 million $2.63 20.46

Skechers U.S.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Puma. Puma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skechers U.S.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skechers U.S.A. beats Puma on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma

(Get Rating)

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball. The company also provides men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running and sporting goods retailers, and big box club stores; franchisee and licensee third-party store operators; company-owned retail stores; digital commerce sites and mobile applications; and concept, factory outlet, and big box stores. It also licenses its Skechers brand. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.