Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Price Down 2%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 36,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 111,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.