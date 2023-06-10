Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL) Trading Up 2.6%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.61. Approximately 223 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP 600 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap companies selected and weighted in consideration of several different factors as well as the current market risk regime, as determined by the fund adviser.

