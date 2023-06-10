Premia Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.34 Million (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Premia has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Premia token can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a total market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $70,451.51 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Premia

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

