Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Position Lifted by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 3.03% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRAX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 265.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,098,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 3,705,283 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.9% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,458,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 161,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,322,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after buying an additional 29,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,244,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 273,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 4,423.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,481,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $0.99 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

PRAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 35,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,299 shares in the company, valued at $194,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dean J. Mitchell bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcio Souza bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,299 shares in the company, valued at $194,617.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.