PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,160.15

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,160.15 ($14.42) and traded as low as GBX 1,070 ($13.30). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,085 ($13.49), with a volume of 648 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.86) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,107.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £459.61 million, a PE ratio of 4,520.83 and a beta of 0.98.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

