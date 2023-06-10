Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.92

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.92 and traded as high as C$35.18. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$34.73, with a volume of 2,910,636 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 94.47, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.93.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.38). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.697479 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.00%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

