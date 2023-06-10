PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $132.43 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $340,749.48 and approximately $132.43 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00299559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015786 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000421 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003953 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,352,866 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.