Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Position Cut by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,390 shares during the quarter. Postal Realty Trust comprises 0.6% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 4.25% of Postal Realty Trust worth $11,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSTL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.01. 58,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,335. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $298.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $17.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 678.62%.

In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $230,376.56. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 234,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $230,376.56. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 234,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $64,435.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,827 shares in the company, valued at $860,360.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

