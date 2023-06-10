Polymesh One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.59 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Polymesh has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $53.39 million and $12.59 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymesh’s total supply is 791,543,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 791,314,234.839911 with 663,519,097.623384 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.10272435 USD and is down -16.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $10,508,980.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

