Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Holdings Lifted by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,928 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 5.06% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $41,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $22.43 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

