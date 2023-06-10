Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 541,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,573 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $55,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Plexus by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Plexus by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.23.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Plexus Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.