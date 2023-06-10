Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Up 3%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 7,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 8,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.53 million for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 62.60%.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

