Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PZA opened at C$14.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$363.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.04. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of C$11.53 and a 1-year high of C$14.99.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 76.22%. The company had revenue of C$153.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.9321705 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

