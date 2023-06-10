Piper Sandler Cuts Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target to $37.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $195.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.65). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

