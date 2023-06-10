Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Trading Up 3.5%

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

