PETERS & COMPAN Comments on EQT Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at PETERS & COMPAN issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. PETERS & COMPAN analyst C. Comeau anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $5.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

EQT Stock Down 1.1 %

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

