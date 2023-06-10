Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Overstock.com worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after acquiring an additional 905,863 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $9,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1,436.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 1,672.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 375,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 354,252 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 1,886.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 297,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

OSTK stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $937.45 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 3.37. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSTK. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

