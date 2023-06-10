Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 70,722 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,722 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Price Performance

Shares of GDS stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $348.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.