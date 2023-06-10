Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,487,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,630 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.