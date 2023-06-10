Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $8.57 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,006 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Juniper Networks worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,442,599.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,442,599.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock worth $832,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $30.19 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.52%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

