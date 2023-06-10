Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,168 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $417.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLWS shares. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.