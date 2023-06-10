Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

