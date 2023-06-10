Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 41,961 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 467,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,961 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth $120,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

