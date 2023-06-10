Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $1,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Shares of HON opened at $197.89 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

