Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 377,868 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,868 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of FIGS worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIGS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIGS. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

FIGS Trading Down 4.9 %

FIGS stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $618,602.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,429,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $618,602.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,429,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,503,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,875.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,396. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

