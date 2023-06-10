PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 96.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.8%.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE PMT opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $156,517.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.