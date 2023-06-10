PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,994 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.04.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

